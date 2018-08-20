Thailand beat Myanmar 2-0 in sepaktakraw women’s semi-final

Jakarta, Aug 22 (IANS) Thailand beat Myanmar 2-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the finals of the sepaktakraw tournament at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Myanmar had won 3-0 against Japan on Tuesday to finish second in Group B of the Team Regu competition, reports Efe news.

South Korea defeated Vietnam, also 2-0, in the other semi-final match of the day, and will face the Thais in the final later on Wednesday.

Thailand will be hoping for their women’s team to add another gold medal to their haul of 22 since the sport was introduced to the Asian Games in 1990.

