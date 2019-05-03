Thailand’s main opposition secures most seats

Bangkok, May 9 (IANS) Thailand’s main opposition party has won more seats than anyone else in the country’s parliament in the first election that took place since a military coup five years ago, according to official figures released on Thursday.

Pheu Thai secured 136 seats, while the pro-military Palang Pracharat party won 115. Pheu Thai is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose allies were ousted in the 2014 coup, reports CNN.

Based on the official tally, Pheu Thai and its coalition partners appear to have taken a total of 245 of the 500 seats in the lower house, six short of a majority.

But that won’t be enough to form a government or choose the next prime minister.

The decision will be made by both houses of Parliament, and the country’s 250-seat Senate is chosen entirely by the military, which will almost certainty vote to keep junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha in office.

The outcome of the March 24 vote was initially unclear.

No party took a decisive lead and both Pheu Thai and Palang Pracharat claimed the right to form a coalition. Results were finally released after weeks of delay.

–IANS

ksk