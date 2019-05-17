Thakur’s secretary writes to BCCI Ombudsman on ‘illegal’ termination

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Krishna Pophale, the executive assistant to former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, has filed a complaint with BCCI Ombudsman D.K. Jain to look into his termination by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

In his letter, accessed by IANS, Pophale has asked Jain to look into his termination from employment without any show cause or reason.

“On 4/03/2015, I was appointed to the post of “Executive Assistant” by the BCCI and was attached to the office of the Honorary Secretary of the institution. My date of joining was 5/03/2015. To my utter shock and surprise, the Committee of Administrators (COA) issued a letter of termination on 6/02/2017 by which my services were terminated without any show cause or reason being assigned.

“It is brought to your kind notice that in the letter of appointment/engagement, there are certain conditions which are provided for an “employee” to be liable to be terminated. The conditions are as under:

1. Any serious or repeated or continual breach of any of your obligations under this order; or

2. Are guilty of any serious misconduct or serious neglect in the discharge of your duties; or

3. Any act of omissions or commission, bringing the game of cricket or BCCI into disrepute; or

4. Indulge in any activity/practice, which is unbecoming to your professional stature; or

5. If your professional performance is found below par or unsatisfactory to your designation and profile; or

6. You are found engaging in acts of indiscipline; or

7. Convicted of any criminal offence by a court of law.

“It is submitted that I do not fall in any of the categories or conditions as enumerated herein above. It is further submitted that I was terminated without cause. It is, thus, submitted that my termination of employment is completely misplaced and I request your Lordship to kindly look into the matter and reinstate my employment as early as possible,” he wrote.

He further demanded that he be allowed to present oral arguments by way of a personal hearing in the matter.

“Given an opportunity to present my case in personal hearing, I may be allowed to produce all relevant documents as well as written arguments, if required. Considering the above, you are hereby requested to direct the COA to reinstate my employment forthwith for which act of kindness, I shall ever be duty bound,” he ended the letter.

IANS

bbh/arm