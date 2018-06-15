Thank all my players for their defensive attitude, says Tunisia coach

Volgograd (Russia), June 19 (IANS) Despite being disappointed with the result of the match against England in the World Cup Group G clash, Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul praised his men for the defensive attitude during the whole game.

An injury time header from captain Harry Kane gave England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday. After the match, the Tunisia coach admitted to disappointment at the way they lost the game, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It’s true England controlled the match, but we defended ourselves very well for 90 minutes. We were very strong until we conceded the second goal.” the 55-year-old coach said.

“I would thank all my players for the defensive attitude. They played beyond expectations in the second half,” he told the press after the match.

“If we were to get a draw it would have been an excellent result for us. But hopefully, this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games.” he added.

Regarding the performance of Harry Kane, Maaloul considered the Tottenham Hotspur forward one of the best attackers in the Premier League.

Tunisia will play against Belgium in their next game on June 23.

–IANS

