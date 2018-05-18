Thank god for Supreme Court, says Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday condemned the BJP for trying to derail the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly and expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court for ordering a floor test.

He also appreciated the apex court’s decision to allow live telecast of the proceedings.

“How many moves will the BJP make before the vote of confidence in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly? How many obstacles will they put? First of all, give us 15 days. Second, Anglo-Indian members. Third, secret ballot. Fourth, plotting a pro tem speaker. Fifth, the search is on,” he tweeted.

“Thank God that there is Supreme Court,” he said, condemning the “lack of faith” among political parties in the top court.

He further questioned that when 221 elected men and women cannot decide on who among them enjoys the majority, how was India a democracy.

“I salute the Supreme Court. Now, let the Congress and JDS MLAs stand by their respective party and uphold the Constitution.”

“In Karnataka, what is at stake is not only who will form the government, but who will be loyal to the electorate and uphold the verdict of his/her voters.”

“Every trick of the BJP to delay or derail the vote of confidence has been defeated. Now, I am sure the Congress and JD-S MLAs will defeat Yeddyurappa,” he said in a series of tweets.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular dropped their plea questioning Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K.G. Bopaiah as the pro tem speaker in the assembly, after the apex court allowed live streaming of the floor test to be held at 4 p.m.

