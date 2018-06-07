The annual Brampton KiteFest takes place this weekend

The fourth annual Kitefest which happens June 9 and 10 at Brampton Fairgrounds between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. is a free two-day event designed to appeal to all families, especially South Asian families that have grown up with the tradition of kite flying in the home country. This is a great opportunity to introduce kids to the joys of kite flying.

There will be food vendors, photo booths and entertainment which includes kite flying enthusiasts from the Toronto Kite Flyers, who will be displaying 100-foot-long kites all day long in the field.

The first 2,500 kids 16 and under will receive a free kite building kit, to decorate and fly.

To complete this festive atmosphere, dancers from Neeva Bollywood Dance Academy, Arcadia Academy of Music will strut their stuff. Among the other entertainers who will be vying for some of your attention will be Steve the Magician, and other local talent.

Besides the cultural aspect of kite flying, children as well as adults will be given education on kite flying which includes the physics and how kites of different shapes and sizes contribute to the flight.

In the past three years, this event has seen the number of attendees soar and organizers expect at least 5,000 attendees this yea. Of course, that number could fluctuate widely depending on the weather. While it is expected to rain periodically on Saturday, Sunday looks more promising. However, knowing how fickle the weather has been recently, there is a good chance of sunny skies on Saturday as well.

For more information, visit www.kitefestcanada.com. – CINEWS