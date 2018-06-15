The best farmer’s markets in the GTA

Across the GTA there are several farmer’s markets popping up and never before have they been so popular. Thousands are seeking healthy and organic food that is fresh are heading to the nearest farmer’s market.

Here are some popular fares:

• Many Feather’s Farmers Market at Lisgar GO – Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., till October 7

It is a relatively new one launched in 2015. There is lively music, food trucks, local artists and workshops. There’s enough to make a day of it. You’ll find The Arepa Republic food truck, produce from Sunray Orchards, smoked meats from Vince’s Euro Deli, baked goods from Cob’s Bread, handmade and natural body products from The Northern Goddess and wines from Creekside Estate Winery among others.

• Port Credit Farmer’s Market – Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., till October 6

The farmers’ market is located in the picturesque Port Credit area. While fresh produce, bread, cheese, eggs, plants and more products are available to pick up, you can also sit under the warm sun for some breakfast or perk up with some coffee.

There’s also good live music to keep the crowds entertained.

• Streetsville Lions Farmers Market – Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., till October 6

Find organic produce, cream donuts, pies, croissants, bread, jams, meats and more in this market. Located in Streetsville, the neighbourhood’s historic architecture is another reason to visit the market. You can also shop for socks with super cute prints!

• Main Street North and Main Street South Brampton – Saturday morning from mid-June to October 6 and Thursdays from June 21 to October 4

Each week, Downtown Brampton turns into a vibrant outdoor festival marketplace, drawing over 100,000 visitors over the season. Residents and tourists come to purchase fresh, locally grown produce, preserves, baked goods and homemade crafts from more than 50 vendors. 2018 marks the 32nd year of the Downtown Brampton Farmers’ Market being operated by the City.

• Main Street Markham – Saturday 8 a.m., till October 6

This award-winning market is a great place to enjoy amazing local products and live entertainment.

Find fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, preserves, flowers and much, much more, all well listening to live performances – this year, featuring new musicians and performers!

The market’s merchants guarantee quality products and competitive pricing. Support local producers and small businesses in Markham!

• Saturday’s Farmer’s Market at The Brickworks – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The goals of this Farmer’s Market are to provide access to local and seasonal food, educate about the health benefits of seasonal eating and sharing the tools for success as well as support the local food economy in Ontario, including farmers, producers, wineries, breweries and chefs.