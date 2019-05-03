‘The Dog’s Way Home’: Sweet, simple and warm-hearted (IANS Review, Rating: ***)

Film: “The Dog’s Way Home”; Director: Charles Martin Smith; Cast: Ashley Judd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos, Alexandra Shipp; Rating: ***

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this is American humourist W. Bruce Cameron’s, second book that has been adapted to a film. The previous one being “A Dog’s Purpose”.

Set in Denver, Colorado, this film, like the previous one, is emotionally packed and narrated from the point of view of the dog. In this case, a mix-breed, Pit Bull named Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard). She is a stray bitch who has been adopted by Lucas, a young pre-medical working student.

After the first caress and the magical connection, Bella discovers the warmth of a home and the affection of a human. After settling into Lucas’ home, the tamed Bella is the owner’s delight and vice-versa.

Bella learns to communicate with Lucas and his family, in her own sweet way, calling them “lessons”. And one of the lessons is, “Go Home”, where she is let loose in the city and made to find her way back home.

This lesson holds her in good stead when she is taken 400 miles away after Lucas’ neighbour, a property developer who is in loggerheads with him, complains to animal control board that Bella is Pit Bull.

Apparently in Denver, Pit Bulls are legally banned as they are classified as “hound dogs” and are dangerous to live in urban society. If found in the streets, the Pit Bulls and caught and later euthanized by the Animal Control board.

Despite doing his best to protect Bella, Lucas is helpless. So as a last resort, he agrees to temporarily shift her to his friend’s relatives place in Farmington, New Mexico.

The film is the “home sick” Bella’s arduous and adventurous journey back home.

Misty-eyed Bella is endearing and her interaction with every human as well as animal, is heart-warming. The plot takes us on an emotional roller coaster, most of it you’re well aware that your emotions are being manipulated. However, it never feels like it is being done in a cynical way.

Nevertheless, for every trick the director employs to tug at our heartstrings, resonant chords are struck elsewhere, teaching us about the power of unconditional love, family and the ripple effects of compassion.

Technically, the film is well-mounted with ace production values. The visuals are astutely layered to match the narrative. Live action shots merge seamlessly with the computer generated images. Some of the CGI frames lack finesse, but this can only be noticed if you scrutinise the frames minutely.

Overall, “The Dog’s Way Home” is a sweet, simple, warm-hearted film that will certainly delight dog lovers.

–IANS

