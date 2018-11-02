‘The Grinch’: A fun-filled fantasy adventure story (IANS Review, Rating: ***)

Film: “The Grinch”; Directors: Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney; Voice Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, Angela Lansbury, Pharrell Williams; Rating: ***

Set in the backdrop of a white Christmas, ‘The Grinch’ is a delightfully fun filled, fantasy cum adventure story based on Dr. Seuss’ book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The film is about the grumpy, mean Grinch who lives a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet with his loyal dog Max for company. When he runs out of food, he trudges to the neighbouring village Who-ville, where he notices that everyone there is all set for Christmas.

Nastiness and doing despicable things come naturally to him, so he plans, “to get rid of Christmas once and for all,” and he races, “against time and against joy,” to ruin the villagers’ festivities.

There are many small perfect moments in the film, and one of the best comes after Grinch realises his mistake and rectifies all the wrongs that he has done. Moments like these touch the right chords during the festive season and the film makers leave no stone unturned to milk this opportunity. There is a real knowledge of human nature beneath this animated comedy.

The voices lent by the ace cast, gives life to the characters. Benedict Cumberbatch’s tone and tenor matches Grinch to perfection. So does Cameron Seely’s. She lends her voice to Cindy Lou, the little girl from Who-ville who is the raison-d’etre of Grinch’s heart change. Rashida Jones as Cindy’s hard-working single mother and Angela Lansbury as the Mayor of Who-ville and Pharrell Williams as the narrator, lend the right amount of dramatics to their characters.

Visually the film has a colourful palette. Every frame is painstakingly attractive. Coming from the makers who gave us films like, ‘Minions’, ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Sing’, the animation of this film is picture-perfect.

With two songs, “I am the Grincha and “You’re a Mean one, Mr. Grinch,” seamlessly meshed into the narrative along with the original background score the viewing experience is elevated.

Overall, The Grinch is an ideal film for kids, to celebrate, “kindness and love, the two things we need the most,” this season.

