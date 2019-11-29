The Hague stabbing: 3 minors injured, suspect arrested

The Hague, Dec 1 (IANS) Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the Friday’s stabbing attack on a crowded shopping street here.

The suspect, who has no permanent residence, will be transferred to a police station for interrogation, the city police tweeted on Saturday.

Three teenagers were injured in the stabbing incident at the city’s Grote Marktstraat shopping street at around 7:45 p.m. local time on Friday. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were later released.

“All three victims of the stabbing at #GroteMarktstraat are minors,” said police.

The street was crowded at the time of the incident due to “Black Friday”, a day of shopping discounts. The stabbing incident led to huge panic in the area.

