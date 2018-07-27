The menstruation taboo is ancient: Radhika Apte

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte says there is little awareness about feminine hygiene in India, and it is time to educate people about the importance of menstruation hygiene.

“The menstruation taboo is ancient and there are so many theories about it. For some, it is fear of blood and for some period blood is toxic. If you read the theories about menstruation, you might even laugh,” Radhika said in a statement to IANS.

“In short there is very little awareness about feminine hygiene in our country and it is high time that we educate people about the importance of menstruation hygiene and the hazards associated with it if neglected,” she added.

Radhika also featured in “Pad Man”, which tells a story of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham’s journey to make affordable sanitary napkins. The film will air on Indian small screen on &pictures on August 12. It also features Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor.

The actress feels change is happening.

“No big change happens overnight, it’s a slow process. Mentioning the word menstruation has always been a taboo in India. People always shy away from talking about menstruation hygiene and the awareness about the topic is very dismal.

“However, having said that, with the release of ‘Pad Man’ and so many more initiatives across the country that have been taking place for a long time, people are more open to discussing feminine hygiene and that is the first step towards achieving our goal.”

Are there any other social cause she would like to bring to the fore?

“I’m an actor and my main purpose is to bring out interesting stories to life. If it involves a cause that I can be a part of I most definitely will,” she said.

