The Monday to Friday office fashion manual for men

New Delhi, March 14 (IANSlife) Trends may change but fashion is timeless. It is imperative to own certain essentials to create an awesome wardrobe for every occasion.

When it comes to work-wear/office wardrobe, men often feel restricted due to difficulties in choosing the right ensemble. The right outfit for the office can help you leverage confidence, and a mismatch might make you feel low. Office wear calls for subtle outfits and styling plays an important part.

Neelanjan Sil, Head of Design, Blackberrys Casuale, shares basic must-haves, to break down the monotony of regular work wear and lift up your spirits as well as style quotient.

Light Blue Shirt: Blue is the perennial colour that brings positivity and vibrancy and is a must-have for work. Ditch the usual black and white shirts, and give your Monday blues a miss with a contemporary style by pairing a linen blue shirt under a blazer and khaki colour cotton pants.

Printed Khakis: Giving new wings to your stylish personality, the travel-friendly trousers with water/soil/dust-resistant and super stretch will play a pivotal role. Experiment with a dobby shirt and tonal printed khakis that will give the vibrant look that matches your spirit. You can further spice up your Tuesday office look by pairing a light-shaded pastel shirt with basic navy/ khaki cotton trousers.

Summer-friendly Blazers: With the onset of summers, the demand for lightweight pastel colour blazers takes a rise. Wrinkle free blazers that are engineered in light construction along with easily packable features are an interesting addition to your wardrobe. These amazing blazers can be paired with blue colour shirts or light pastels and matched with cotton pants.

Striped Shirt: Thursdays can preppy with an array of striped shirts in basic colour tones. The playful outfit in colours is designed for the man on the go. Unbeatable fashion sense, when you wear a striped shirt in an offbeat hue along with any of the neutral colour cotton pants.

Polo T-Shirts: Opt for a cool and comfy polo t-shirt and team it up with light-coloured trousers. Pair with white trendy sneakers for a fun-filled Friday at work. These polos with features keeps away odour and dries your sweat quickly.

–IANS

lh/adr/tb/