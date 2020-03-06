The most memorable pictures of Holi

New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) As the country revels in the colours of Holi, here are ten striking photographs taken across the country on the festival of Holi.

Steve McCurry

Steve McCurry is an American photographer, freelancer and photojournalist. His photo “Afghan Girl”, of a girl with piercing green eyes, has appeared on the cover of National Geographic several times.

1. INDIA. Mumbai (Bombay). 1996. Red Boy during Holi festival.

2. INDIA. Jodhpur. 2007.

Raghu Rai

Raghu Rai is an Indian photographer and photojournalist. He was a protégé of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who appointed Rai, then a young photojournalist, to Magnum Photos in 1977. Rai became a photographer in 1965, and a year later joined the staff of The Statesman, a New Delhi publication.

3. INDIA. Calcutta. Salt Lake City. Putting colours of Holi- the festival of colours connected with the arrival of spring. 2006.

4. INDIA.Calcutta. Salt Lake City. : Celebrating Holi – A festival of colours and arrival of spring in Rabindra Bharati Tagore University. (This used to be the house of great Indian Poet and noblest Ravindra Nath Tagore)

5. Celebrating arrival of spring, and festival of colours Holi at Ravindra Bharati Bhawan, Kolkata 2006.

Cristina Garcia Rodero

Cristina García Rodero is a Spanish photographer and member of Magnum Photos and Agence Vu photo agencies.

6. INDIA. Holi spring festival. 2007.

7. INDIA. Holi spring festival. 2007.

8. INDIA. Holi spring festival. 2007.

Gavin Gough

Gavin Gough is an editorial, humanitarian and travel photographer, working on assignment with NGOs and international news media.

9. Barsana, India, Coloured powder is thrown by Hindu devotees during the colourful festival of Holi, Radha Rani Temple, Barsana, India.

Jim Goldberg

Jim Goldberg is an American artist and photographer, whose work reflects long-term, in-depth collaborations with neglected, ignored, or otherwise outside-the-mainstream populations

10. INDIA. Hyderabad. 2008.

