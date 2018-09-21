‘The Mule’ to release on December 14

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Clint Eastwood’s crime-based movie “The Mule” will release on December 14.

Along with direction, Eastwood will also feature in the film, reports variety.com.

The 88-year old stars in “The Mule” as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. After being assigned a menacing handler, Stone also attracts attention from DEA agent Colin Bates.

The other cast includes Bradley Cooper, Dianne Wiest, and Michael Pena.

“The Mule” will clash with Universal’s sci-fi fantasy “Mortal Engines”, STX’s Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Second Act” and Sony’s animated adventure “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” at the box office.

–IANS

sim/rb/sed