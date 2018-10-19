‘The Playboy Mr. Sawhney’ is Jackie Shroff’s finest performance: Director

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Director Tariq Naved Siddiqui, who is all set to release his forthcoming short film ‘The Playboy Mr. Sawhney’ has said that Jackie Shroff has delivered one of the finest performances of his career in his forthcoming film.

Siddiqui was interacting with media to promote the film along with producer Karan Arora on Monday in Mumbai.

Jackie Shroff is playing central character of the film, when asked Siddiqui about his experience working with Jackie Shorff, he said: “It was wonderful. I was honoured to direct him and I think he has given one of the finest performances ever.

He made that character his own. Even, I was surprised on the set when he really got into the character. For the first time, audience will be able to see him doing shayaris in the film.”

‘The Playboy Mr. Sawhney’ starts with a young guy (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who is facing problems with his girlfriend and seeks the advice of his grandfather (Jackie Shroff) in the matters of love and life.

Talking about nature of the film, Siddiqui said: “The title of the film is dichotomous means it is little bit misleading and the film is not that what it may primarily suggest. It is a story of a so called ‘Playboy’ but I think this film has lot of heart and soul.

You will not see any kind of vulgarity in it. It’s like a poetic film. I don’t think anyone has earlier attempted to make this kind of film as a short. The USP of the film is that, it’s a love story of a Playboy as you don’s see normally Playboy falling in love with someone and that’s the crux of the film.”

Apart from Jackie Shroff, the film cast also includes Arjan Bajwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra, Manjari Fadnis, Pitobash, Sameer Kochhar, Preeti Mamgain and Sudhir Mishra.

When asked Siddiqui how he managed to give importance to each character of the film, he said: “I think my writing was balanced and each character has its own importance in the film that is why the actors associated with the film otherwise, it was not possible to work with so many actors in one film.”

Talking about the format of short films and its commercial viability, producer Karan said: “Short films now are not just a format for creative expression but also a commercially viable format for producers, this film has been one such project for us.”

The film will be released by Royal Stag Barrel Select on Large Short Films on October 24.

