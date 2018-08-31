‘The Upside’ gets a release date

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Kevin Hart starrer comedy drama “The Upside” will release on January 11, 2019.

The film, that was premiered a year ago at the Toronto International Film Festival when the movie was still owned by the Weinstein Company, is a remake of the popular French film “The Intouchables”.

Helmed by Neil Burger, “The Upside” also stars actors Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman.

Hart portrays a recently paroled ex-convict who strikes up an unusual friendship with a paralyzed billionaire, played by Cranston.

