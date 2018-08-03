Theft at Kent RO founder’s Delhi farmhouse

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) A theft has taken place in a farmhouse owned by Kent RO Chairman Mahesh Gupta in the national capital, and several items including air conditioners and fans have been stolen, police said on Monday.

A police official said the incident took place on Sunday night, when the thieves broke into the farmhouse of Gupta through the windows.

The farmhouse is located in south Delhi’s Jhatikara area.

“They took away utensils, quilts, mattresses, fans and ACs, among other items,” he said, adding that the CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the thieves.

–IANS

sp-mg/nir