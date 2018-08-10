Theos: Dessert lovers’ paradise-cum-foodies delight (Foodie Trail – Noida)

Noida, Aug 12 (IANS) If you are craving for irresistibly scrumptious desserts and cuisine that pushes you to indulge your taste buds in more and more sin, then stop by Theos — a bakery-cum-cafe that offers a wide range of cakes, pastries, puffs, tarts and pies along with a melange of Italian, Mexican, Lebanese and Thai dishes. The Blueberry Japanese cheesecake, Belgian chocolate rasmalai and Penne pasta with mushroom and blue cheese here are mind-blowing.

With three outlets here and one in Delhi, Theos — patisserie, chocolatier and Italian café — has already created a niche for itself in the market for its delectable bakery products and food.

Its biggest outlet is located in Dynamic House, Sector 41, below a gaming zone. The entry to the facility is via the bakery, where one can see a lavish display of exotic desserts, luxury chocolates, French entremets, healthy breads and savouries. The enticing aroma of baked items will give you hunger pangs.

For Raksha Bandhan, the outlet is offering special gift hampers ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 8,000, Theos’ Manager Gaurav Kumar told IANS.

The café has a relaxed ambience, beautiful interiors and wall décor, along with contemporary furniture. It is ideal if you want to eat, sip and unwind with your gang or family. However, seating space (that can only accommodate 50 to 60 people) becomes an issue during weekends and holidays.

The food menu offers a wide array of choices for every palate.

For starters, I ordered grilled chicken bruschetta — French baguette topped with sliced smoked chicken, tomato concasse with a hint of basil and mozzarella cheese. The baguette was light and crisp, while chicken pieces were tender and tasty. It was gobbled in minutes.

Next up was mushroom cheese vol au vents, delicate puff shells stuffed with garlic mushrooms in creamy béchamel sauce. I would call these “round pieces of heaven” with a perfect balance of mushroom and cheese. These were delicious and absolutely bingeworthy. A must-try.

Another favourite of mine was peri peri chicken olivette — chicken marinated in a hot and fiery sauce and wrapped around an olive. It looked tempting, was grilled to perfection and had a piquant flavour.

These appetizers were enjoyed with cranberry and mint ginger beer, a tangy and refreshing summer cooler.

Theos does not serve alcohol, but it makes up for it by offering an amazing line of shakes and smoothies.

The Hazelnut chocolate frappe — a super-thick ice cream shake — tasted divine and was the star of the show. It will leave one tripping on chocolate. Consider your visit incomplete without trying it.

The global platters here are quite impressive and will leave one spoilt for choice.

Mexican corn and bean salad as well as Insalata di caprese — a potpourri of fresh, sundried tomatoes, black olives, lettuce and bocconcini (small mozzarella cheese) are the popular ones.

For main course, I tried penne pasta tossed in bechamel sauce with white wine, mushroom and blue cheese. It was creamy, rich in flavour and by far the best white sauce pasta I have ever had. It is a must for vegetarians.

Non-vegetarians can blindly go for the fusilli chicken piri piri pasta or prawn puttanesca, which is spaghetti with prawns in a spicy roasted tomato sauce served with black olives, chives and capers.

In pizzas, one of their best ones is the Mediterranean classic loaded with fresh veggies like zucchini, aubergine, peppers, cocktail onions, mushrooms with loads of cheese.

Fish lovers must try the crumb fried fish burger. It is served with crispy potato wedges and sweet coleslaw. The fish patty had a crunchy texture and was extremely soft inside. The wedges were an added bonus. This item was a total mood uplifter.

Coming to the desserts, there were endless options! I settled for the luscious blueberry Japanese cheesecake, unique Belgian chocolate rasmalai and macarons, which were available in lovely flavours like raspberry, strawberry and butter caramel, among others.

In a bid to please more foodies, the brand is coming up with another outlet in Sector 104.

Theos is highly recommended to soothe your sweet tooth cravings and offers a great dining experience as well.

Where: Dynamic House, Sector 41, Noida

Timings: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Price: Rs 1,500 for two people

(Parul Soni was here at the invitation by Theos. She can be contacted at [email protected])

