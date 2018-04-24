There is no democracy in Bengal: Somnath Chatterjee

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Expressing “grave concern” over the “denial” of people’s right to vote and contest the Panchayat polls in West Bengal, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee on Wednesday said there was no democracy in the state which was heading towards a situation where demands for imposition of the Constitution’s Article 356 may be made.

“This is unbelievable. Even the minimum rights of the people are being forcibly denied. There is not even a modicum of democracy. This is not only regrettable, but also a cause for deep concern,” said Chatterjee, who served as the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

