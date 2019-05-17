There will be tit for tat: Paswan on threat of post-poll violence

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) “There will be a tit for tat”, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh when he was asked there were reports that violence can take place in the country after results of Lok Sabha polls on May 23.

“Dekhiye, PM ne kuch nahi kiya hai. Prastav me bhi kuch nahi hai. Lekin humlog…ye (Rajnath) bhi kuch nahi kahenge…Lekin hum kahna chahte hain tit for tat hoga…samajh gaye na…(see, PM has not done anything. There is nothing in the resolution. But we…he (Rajnath) will not even say…but I want to say…there will be a tit for tat… understand,” Paswan said.

Rajnath, who was addressing mediapersons after a dinner meeting hosted by BJP President Amit Shah with Paswan by his side, was asked about the government’s response to the opposition’s charge against the EVMs and about the possibility of violence post-results.

Paswan said opposition parties are seeking excuses for their imminent defeat and raising doubts over EVMs.

“When they see their defeat is imminent, they raise doubts about EVMs, but when they won in three states, then they didn’t say anything on EVMs. Why did they not raise doubts after they won in Punjab,” he said.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said: “We will win more seats than predicted by exit polls,” he said. “Sweets and garlands are ready,” he added.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha had threatened his political opponents of bloodshed, if they attempted to tamper with the results of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kushwaha said, “If anyone tried to tamper with the results, then there will be bloodshed.”

Leaders of 22 opposition parties also met Election Commission officials to register their complaints over tampering of EVMs and issues related to VVPATs.

–IANS

bns/prs