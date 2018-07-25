There’s never been an impossible mission for Tom Cruise: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor has congratulated Tom Cruise on the success of his latest film “Mission Impossible-Fallout” and said that there has never been an impossible mission for the Hollywood star.

Anil, who has starred alongside Cruise in the 2011 “Mission Impossible” franchise —

“Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”, tweeted: “Inspiring us with his power and stunts in every film and always bringing his A game! There’s never been an impossible mission for this guy! Congratulations, Tom Cruise on the tremendous success of ‘Mission Impossible-Fallout’!”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, in “Mission Impossible-Fallout” Cruise will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he is trying to avert danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

dc/sed