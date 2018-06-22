There’s no fun without any risk: Anil Kapoor

Bangkok, June 23 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, all set to work with a new director Atul Manjrekar for “Fanne Khan”, says sometimes, it is better to take risks.

Asked if he finds it risky to work with new talents, Anil told IANS at the IIFA Rocks green carpet: “There is no fun in life without any risks. You have to take risks….It’s like playing roulette… sometimes, it is better to take risks.”

Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, “Fanne Khan” is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”. It is produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Talking about age being detrimental in an actress’ career in Bollywood, Anil cited names like Vidya Balan and late veteran actress Sridevi. “Things have changed in the last five years… girls are getting even better also,” he said.

