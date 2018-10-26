There’s sense of achievement playing Sridevi’s role: Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh says playing the role of late veteran actress Sridevi in the upcoming NTR biopic is an achievement for her.

Talking about playing Sridevi in the film, Rakul said: “I am truly honoured and excited to play role of Srideviji in NTR biopic. When I was approached for that role, I asked the makers that they really think that I can pull it off because she is the first Indian female superstar. She was such a fine and legendary actress.”

She says the responsibility of essaying her role is even more now.

“I was feeling really scared hoping that I will be able to do justice to it but there is sense achievement as well because if makers thought that I can play her role then, I will give my best for the film,” she said at The Wedding Junction Show 2018 here.

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in it. The film will also star Bengali actor Jisshu, who will be seen portraying the role of filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad. He had launched NTR in films in 1949 with Mana Desam.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

Asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Rakul said, “It’s very good that we have started this kind of movement but I think we have to draw lines when it comes to deciding what is right and what is wrong. Cases of attempt to rape and flirting cannot come in one bracket therefore, I hope genuine cases don’t get diluted as so many of cases are coming out in the open.”

The 28-year-old actress says she fully supports women who are coming out and sharing their stories.

“It’s great that women will be respected and there will be much cleaner and safer environment for women at their workplace,” she added.

In Bollywood, Rakul will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming production “De De Pyaar De”.

“There is another Hindi film which I have signed recently and it will be announced within a week. Apart from that, I am working in three Tamil movies. One of them will release in December and remaining two will release next year. There are two Telugu films as well which will release next year and one of them is NTR’s biopic”

“De De Pyaar De” is a romantic comedy by Akiv Ali, who will mark his directorial debut.

— IANS

