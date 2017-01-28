Theresa May to discuss trade during Turkey visit

London, Jan 28 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal with Turkey during talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media reported.

The premier is set to arrive in Ankara on Saturday from the US, where she met President Donald Trump, the BBC reported.

A new trading relationship with Turkey following the UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) would form part of the discussions, Downing Street announced.

The premier is also expected to discuss security, May’s spokeswoman said.

“They will be discussing a new trade relationship (and) a strategic security partnership,” she added.

May’s first prime ministerial visit to Turkey comes as President Erdogan is clamping down on opponents following the failed military coup in July 2016.

Asked whether May would raise human rights concerns since the coup, the spokeswoman said Britain had “expressed our strong support for Turkey’s democracy and institutions following the coup.”

–IANS

ksk/bg