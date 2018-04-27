Theron fed up of her weight gain story

London, May 2 (IANS) Actress Charlize Theron believes too much focus has been put on her body transformation for the film “Tully”.

In an interview with Time Out London magazine, she says gaining weight was not a big deal for her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Women gain that amount, if not more, every time they get pregnant. So it’s not that big of a deal,” Theron said.

The Academy Award-winning actress put on weight to play a pregnant and tired mother of three in “Tully”, which has received rave reviews.

“I was playing this woman and I wanted to get closer to her. I don’t think when an actress does that we have to get so focused on it,” she added.

Theron, who has two adopted children, had previously said that gaining weight for the role made her depressed.

