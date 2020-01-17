Thick fog covers Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Dense fog descended over the national capital on Wednesday and lowered visibility to 25 to 50 metres at 5.30 a.m. It was likely to remain same or further deteriorate till 10 to 11 am and only improve thereafter.

“Dense to very dense fog very likely to affect flight operations and transportation due to poor visibility,” said the Met department. At least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to the condition.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast it to be a cold day ahead. The maximum was expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

“It will be generally cloudy with light or dense fog,” the Met said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on the day was ‘very poor’ at 344 with PM10 at 319 and PM2.5 at 177.

“The air quality is likely to stay in the higher end of the ‘poor’ to lower end of ‘very poor’ category. However, a sharp increase in wind speed by the afternoon, is likely to flush out accumulated pollutants,” predicts SAFAR.

–IANS

