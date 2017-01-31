Thicke isn’t seeing son enough

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Singer Robin Thicke has only seen son Julian once since his former wife Paula Patton got his temporary sole custody.

Thicke spent time with his son Julian on January 27, reports people.com.

But the singer did not see his son the following day, which has started another round of squabbling between the former spouses.

“He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday (January 28), citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation,” said a source close to the situation.

“These are the actions of a father who claimed he wanted to spend time with his son,” the source added.

However, a source close to Thicke says the singer is “focused” on his son.

“(Patton) keeps trying to bury him, and this is a concerted effort to prejudice the public against him. He has taken no such campaign against her. He’s taking this extremely seriously, and it’s unfortunate and very difficult when you’re on the receiving end of a campaign of negativity,” said his source.

Last Thursday, a judge gave Patton sole legal and physical custody and Thicke supervised visitation with Julian three days a week at a neutral location until the next hearing on February 24.

Otherwise, Thicke has to stay 100 yards away from Patton, Julian and Patton’s mother, as per the temporary restraining order against Thicke, reports people.com.

Thicke and Patton separated in 2014, and finalised their divorce in 2015.

–IANS

