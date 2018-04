Srinagar, April 29 (IANS) A thief impersonating a soldier was caught by villagers before he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Sunday.

Residents of Monghall village on Saturday said three thieves entered a house wearing army uniforms.

“When a hue and cry was raised by the inmates of the house the thieves ran away, but we caught one of them who was carrying a toy gun,” the residents said.

