Thief who used spiderman techniques for robberies held

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested a notorious thief who used Spider-man techniques to enter houses for committing burglaries in south Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused has been identified as Vagees,20, is a resident of Tughlakabad Extension. He used parked cars on streets as a tool to jump or climb on balconies of targeted flats and easily executed robberies.

“Vagees was involved in over a dozen cases of house thefts and was active in Govindpuri area. A team headed by Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh on Monday arrested him from his residence with the help of informers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“A resident of Tughlakabad, on Monday registered a complaint of theft of three mobile phones. She told a police team that a masked robber later identified as Vagees by police, had entered her flat through a balcony. When she raised alarm, the accused immediately jumped from first floor on the roof of a car and managed to escape,” Biswal said.

“On scanning the CCTV footage of various crime spots, Vagees was caught entering different flats from balconies. During interrogation, Vagees admitted to his crimes. He was inspired by the techniques of Spiderman from a hollywood movie,” the DCP added.

–IANS

