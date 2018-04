Barcelona, April 25 (IANS) Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Wednesday debuted at the Barcelona Open with a victory against Spaniard Jaume Munar and advanced to the last 16 round.

Thiem, the World No.7, needed one hour and 28 minutes to beat Munar 7-6 (8), 6 -1, reports Efe.

Thiem’s opponent in the round of 16 would be Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik, who beat Argentine Guido Pella 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 19 minutes.

–IANS

tri/vm