Things are changing in Ontario in 2017

New carbon fees for natural gas and gasoline take effect starting this month. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that first-time homebuyers will get a break on the land transfer tax.

The rules governing carding is changing too. No longer will police be allowed to stop citizens arbitrarily and ask someone for their identification.

On the energy front, Premier Kathleen Wynne’s promise to waive the 8 per-cent-provincial portion of the HST on hydro bills kicks in to give ratepayers some much-needed relief.

It’s expected to save the average homeowner about $11 monthly, or $130 a year.

The government counters that remote rural residents — many of whom are in areas not served by natural gas and heat their homes using electricity — will get a 20-per-cent break and 1,000 more companies will be able to take advantage of a program that rewards them with lower hydro rates if they shift use away from peak hours.

But savings on electricity bills will be offset by new fees for carbon-based fuels under Wynne’s $8.3-billion effort to fight climate change.

While the government has warned homeowners to expect an extra $5 on natural gas bills, Enbridge, for example, says its carbon fee will be in the range of $6 to $7 a month, or $80 a year for the typical customer using 2,400 cubic metres of natural gas annually.

Gasoline companies can also charge motorists 4.3 cents per litre in carbon fees — just over $2 per tank — which will help fund programs aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

Restaurants with over 20 locations will have to list calorie counts for both food and beverages posted along with daily calorie requirements so people can put the information in context.

Eligible first-time homebuyers will get a maximum refund of $4,000 on the land transfer tax — double the previous level — meaning there will be no tax on the first $368,000 of a home’s value.

There are changes in child support payments too. This payment will no longer be treated as income, which will leave them with more money.

Also on the consumer front, towing companies and vehicle storage lots will have to disclose their rates, let motorists know where their vehicles are parked and provide itemized invoices to prevent gouging.

Ontarians who rely on payday loan services will see the maximum cost of interest lowered to $18 for every $100 borrowed, down from $21.

When it comes to payday loan services, more Ontarians than ever may be interested in knowing what’s changing. The reason is simple, as Ontarians feel the economic pinch, they often end up at a payday loan service. -CINEWS