Things to do in the GTA this Family Day weekend

TORONTO

Whether you choose to cocoon at home and play board games or binge watch movies with the family or step out there is plenty to do. Can-India has put together a bunch of activities across the city. Take your pick.

Snowshoes and

Snow Clues

If you’ve never tried snowshoeing, this is your chance to do so. Head down to 9050 Bramalea Rd., Brampton (Chinguacousy Park Ski Chalet) on Monday, Feb. 18, 1:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Snowshoes will be provided. It’s free, but register at trca.ca/event/snowshoes-snow-clues-2.

Visit your

Community Centre

Many community centres across Mississauga are offering free activities on Family Day. Most centres are offering skates and swims, but a couple are offering other sport options like gymnastics and yoga. This is a great opportunity to be active while spending time with your loved ones. Hours, locations, and sports vary so be sure to check beforehand to see what’s available in your area.

Visit a Park

Monday temperatures are expected to reach 6 degrees, it should be bearable to enjoy a bit of outdoors. You can visit one of Mississauga’s many parks—including five of its largest spaces. Some of Mississauga’s biggest parks include Jack Darling Memorial Park, Paul Coffey Park, Riverwood, the Meadowvale Conservation Area and Erindale Park.

Family Day at the

Living Arts Centre

If you’re looking to enjoy something a little more cultural, you can check out the Living Arts Centre between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to celebrate Lunar Fest. This year, the LAC is inviting families to enjoy free family-friendly activities and artful programming throughout the building. Lunar Fest from Vancouver will be on hand to help attendees celebrate Chinese New Year. Attendees can also check out community stage performances, the craft zone, the family talent show, fire building demonstrations (held outdoors) and more.

Family Day Skate at Celebration Square

If you and your family are fans of the rink, then pack up your skates and head to Celebration Square to make a day of it! This year, the Square will be transformed into a whimsical winter forest “fit for the most huggable Bigfoot.” Attendees are invited to snap a family photo then hit the ice for a DJ skate party. You can rent skates.

Skating at Gage Park

Grab your skates and some warm mittens and head to Gage Park for a spin on the skating trail. Take a few family selfies while you are there! You’ll also have the chance to decorate cookies, roast a few marshmallows, do arts and crafts as well as interactive outdoor games.

Get active at PAMA

With a fun-filled schedule of activities, you won’t find time to be bored at PAMA this weekend. Enjoy learning activities, family fun yoga, nature art, music shakers and more. It’s all free!

Kick back at

Brampton Library

Look up your local branch to enjoy a variety of family fun activities like bingo, Wii Gaming, family storytime, and more. The new Springdale is also now open and it’s awesome.

Take in a Brampton

Beast game

Get the family together and head to the Powerade Centre to cheer on our local hockey team.

Family Day Weekend

at the Toronto Zoo

Bring your family to meet Charlie the Gorilla Baby, Penelope the Pygmy Hippopotamus and Kiran the Greater One-Horned Rhino Calf! Listen to the daily keeper talks, watch the carnivore feedings and visit the tropical pavilions. Sip on some warm hot chocolate while exploring over 10 km of scenic trails.

It’s All About Collage!

The AGO is exploding with an all-day collage party. Create art, make a puzzle, sing in the family karaoke lounge and learn dance moves from the house dance crew, FlowHer House Collective. You can also take part in the family friendly tour of the Mickalene Thomas’ Femmes Noires exhibition.

Historical Dances

The Royal Ontario Museum celebrates rich multicultural landscapes with musical performances and special hands-on activities and more interactive fun for Family Day Weekend.

Family Day at Fort York

Explore the past of Toronto by touring a historic kitchen and sampling baking from the hearth. Take part in hands-on activities, pop-up shows and multi-dimensional exhibits. Complete the experience with some delicious hot chocolate and a roaring fire.