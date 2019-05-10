Third gunfight starts in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) A third gunfight started in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday between holed up militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said the security forces started a cordon and search operation in Hendew village following information about the presence of militants there.

“As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which is going on. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon,” a police officer said.

Earlier, a brief shootout took place between the security forces and the militants in Kandi forest area of Kupwara district. There was no report of any casualty.

Five persons, including three Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, a soldier and a civilian, were killed in another gunfight in Dalipora village of Pulwama district.

Police said one of the three slain militants was a top commander, identified as Khalid Bhai of Pakistan.

He had reportedly masterminded the 2017 attack on the Lethpora CRPF camp in Pulwama district in which five CRPF troopers were killed.

