This is the happiest time of my life: Mike Myers

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Actor Mike Myers, who is making his big screen comeback after a near five year hiatus, turned 55 and he says that he never felt better in his life like the way he feels now.

At the premiere of his new film “Terminal”, one of two new movies he’s appearing in, along with the upcoming “Queen” biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, told people.com that he’s never felt better in his life.

Asked how he enjoys balancing family life with show business, the father of three said, “It’s all weird, dude. I grew up in government assisted housing in Toronto, so all of this is bizarre and fun.”

“This is the happiest time of my life. I have a lot of stuff coming and I think I may have found the right balance now and I’m super thrilled,” he added.

Myers, who has been largely absent from the big screen since making a brief appearance in 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds”, added that he’s spent his time away from the spotlight focusing on being a father to Spike, 6, Sunday, 4, and Paulina, 2.

–IANS

