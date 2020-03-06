This Sunday, PM Modi to chat with women achievers

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Nari Shakti awardees on Sunday at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

He will listen to the stories of the women achievers. Official sources say it will be a two-way communication.

In another event at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Nari Shakti Awards on Sunday morning.

The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalized women.

As promised by the PM, his Twitter account will be handled by the women achievers all through Sunday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On March 3, PM Modi announced that this International Women’s Day, he would be giving up his social media account to women. “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” tweeted the PM. He added, “Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.”

A day before, PM Modi sent social media into a tizzy by suggesting his exit from all social media platforms. On March 2, he tweeted: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

One single tweet from him was all it took to create a flutter as within minutes #NoSir started to trend, with people urging him to reconsider his decision.

As of now, it’s clear he will be handing over the access to his social media accounts, it is, however, kept a secret, on who will be the few using of one of the world’s most followed social media handles.

PM Modi has a whopping 53.4 million followers on Twitter, 35.4 million followers on Instagram and 44,649,542 followers on Facebook.

–IANS

abn/prs