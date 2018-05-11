This UP village is still without electricity

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh), May 13 (IANS) Though the Central government has said all villages in the country have been electrified, there is one village (could be more) in this Uttar Pradesh district that is still waiting for power lines.

Nagla Khushal, which falls under Milawali gram panchayat of Eka block and has around 50 families with a population of over 400, paints a picture of utter neglect.

The sulabh shauchalayas (public toilets) are half-built, water supply doesn’t exist and there is total darkness after sunset, transporting the whole area to the dark ages, activist Omkar Bhardwaj told IANS.

Firozabad is 50 km from Taj city Agra and is famous for its glass industry.

When a group of villagers presented a memorandum to the district authorities, the response was callous, Bhardwaj said.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma told IANS: “We will get this checked and send a report to the department concerned.”

However, Executive Superintendent of the Electricity Department Shailendra Katiyar said “under the Prime Minister’s Saubhagya Yojana, all villages have to be supplied power 24×7.

“This particular village appears to have been left out as the number of families is small. But we will send our team and ensure electricity reached the village as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Officer (rural) Jasrana has visited the village and assured that work would commence soon.

–IANS

