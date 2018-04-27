This win will give us confidence, says Mumbai skipper Rohit

Pune, April 29 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes their eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings will boost his side’s confidence for the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

After suffering many narrow losses this season, Mumbai managed to hand the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai a defeat on Saturday.

Mumbai, who are placed sixth in the points-table with four points in their kitty, registered their second win after chasing down a 170-run target with two balls to spare against CSK.

“Today we batted well, bowled well, fielded well. If I look back at it, except the Sunrisers game where we batted poorly, the rest of the games we put on 190-plus,” Rohit said after the match.

“This game will give us confidence going forward,” the Mumbai skipper added.

Rohit said that his side badly needed a win.

“Wanted this win desperately. In desperation, we didn’t want to take decisions that won’t go well. Wanted to stay calm. We’ve played good cricket. But that finishing touch wasn’t happening,” said the 30-year-old.

Commenting on not including Keiron Pollard in the playing eleven, Rohit said, “Tough leaving out Pollard. He’s done so many good things for us.”

“Going forward, don’t want to dismiss him completely. He’ll still be our match winner,” Rohit added.

On the other side, Dhoni, whose team is still at the top spot in the points table, said that another 10-15 runs in their total would have troubled the visitors.

“I think it is important to realise what went wrong. And in the league stage, you will lose,” said Dhoni adding, “This was one game where we were short by 10-15 runs.”

The Ranchi stumper added that the defeat will help his side to know the areas where they need improvement.

“A loss makes you humble. It tests the other batsmen and bowlers. Also, if you keep winning you don’t know what area you need to work on.”

While Chennai will face Delhi Daredevils in their next match on Monday, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.

–IANS

kk/gau/bg