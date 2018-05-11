Thomas Tuchel named new coach at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, May 15 (IANS) German coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to lead Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain for the next two seasons, the French club confirmed on Monday.

A former coach at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel replaces Spaniard Unai Emery, who led PSG to claim the domestic treble this season (Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup), reports Efe.

Tuchel, 44, will be looking to continue winning trophies with PSG, particularly the next edition of the Champions League, after the French side was eliminated from the current edition by Real Madrid.

