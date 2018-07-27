Thomas wins maiden Tour de France title, Kristoff takes final stage

Paris, July 30 (IANS) British cyclist Geraint Thomas of Sky on Sunday won his maiden Tour de France title as the road race concluded in Paris, while Norway’s Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates won the 21st stage.

Thomas celebrated with arms raised as he crossed the finish line along with his countryman and teammate Chris Froome, who was unable to clinch his fifth Tour de France title, reports Efe.

The Netherland’s Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) came second in the general classification, while Froome completed the podium.

Kristoff won Sunday’s 116-kilometer (72-mile) stage in two hours, 46 minutes and 36 seconds, ahead of Germany’s John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

