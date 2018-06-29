Thomson Reuters poll indicator of violence against women: Activists

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Activists on Saturday said a Thomson Reuters poll which ranked India as the most unsafe country for women is an indicator of increasing violence against women which the government needs to seriously consider.

The activists made the observation even though the Centre had dismissed the poll.

“However, there is no evidence to say that violence against women in India is decreasing. It is a volatile situation prevailing in India, there is insecurity among women regarding safety,” Indu Agnihotri, Director, Centre for Women’s Development Studies said during a press conference at the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC).

Earlier this week, a poll by Thomson Reuters Foundation put India to be the most dangerous country in the world for women than war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, which came in second and third place, respectively.

However, the Women and Child Development Ministry and National Commission for Women both, had rejected the report stating that the poll was conducted in scientific way and the methodology used was incorrect.

Mariam Dhawale, General Secretary, All India Democratic Women’s Association, stated that violence against women is now an accepted norm in India and lack of proper implementation of the law is further enhancing this.

“During election campaigns we never hear any political leader taking up the topic of violence against women. It has been existing for a long but it last few years it has increased, it has turned into a right to abuse women,” she added.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi mentioned that women’s issues need to be looked beyond politics and seeking a solution to end violence against women is required immediately.

“The survey has brought out something which we have been asking for long, rejecting or dismissing is not a solution. Crime against women do very much exist in India. What we need to look for is solution to such problems. The report is an indicator of how the world is looking at us,” she said.

