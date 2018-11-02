Those responsible for violence will not go scot-free: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said those responsible for the killing of five people in Tinsukiya on Thursday will be brought to justice.

Condemning the killing of innocent people and terming it as an act of cowardice, Sonowal said the state police have been directed to nab the culprits involved in the incident.

“Assam is marching ahead towards prosperity, taking everybody belonging to Barak-Brahmaputra, hills and plains on board. However, some anti-social elements are hell-bent on creating disharmony to disturb the progress,” Sonowal said.

He said inflammatory statements and hate speeches made by leaders of certain organizations and political parties also led to the killing of innocent lives in Upper Assam.

He appealed to people to nurture the age-old bonding with those belonging to Barak-Brahmaputra, hills and plains in the state.

He said the government will not remain a mute spectator to lawlessness and will come down heavily on evil forces out to disturb harmony in the state.

He said top police officers are camping in Tinsukia district to deal with the situation and apprehend the miscreants who carried out the senseless killing.

