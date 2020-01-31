Those who cry for Batla House terrorists can’t develop Delhi: Modi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday again raised the issue of Batla House encounter ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Dwarka here, he said that Delhi needs a leadership hich will support the country’s decisions on national security issues including CAA and Article 370.

“These people can cry for the terrorists of Batla House and put security forces in the dock to support them but cannot develop Delhi,” Modi said. On Monday too, he had raised the Batla House encounter during a public meeting in Karkardooma.

In his Dwarka speech, Modi also asked whether those who instigate people and do appeasement politics will work for betterment of Delhi.

“Delhi needs a government which, when needed, supports the nation’s stand, stands with our brave soldiers. Delhi does not want political leaders that weaken India’s side in times of terror attacks, giving the enemy an opportunity to attack India with their statements.”

Talking about India’s surgical strikes against Pakistan, Modi accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of doubting the bravery of the army.

“Such statements came after decisions like surgical strikes and air strikes. Remember, statements the people sitting in the government here made?”

Modi said that Delhi voters are angry with such statements and will punish such political leadership by pressing the lotus button on February 8.

