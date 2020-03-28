Those without curfew passes will be quarantined: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday said if anyone is found on the roads without a curfew pass, they would be picked up and sent to the nearest shelter to be quarantined.

Baijal directed the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police to implement the lockdown strictly, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

“If people are found on road without curfew passes, they shall be picked up and sent to nearest shelters for quarantine purpose.”

The L-G also directed that if any migrants or labourers are found on the roads, they should be taken to the nearest shelters to provide all assistance.

“No movement of people/migrant labourers should take place in any area and on the borders of Delhi. If any congregation/assembly of people is observed anywhere, the concerned DMs and DCPs will be held responsible,” it said.

Baijal directed to enforce lockdown and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19 as per instructions of the central government.

The L-G directed that no movement except for availing essential services should be allowed. “Social distancing must be maintained under all circumstances,” he added.

Apart from this, the District Administration will also have to ensure that no one goes hungry and supply chain of essential services and goods is maintained.

Baijal said the inter-state borders should be totally sealed except for supplies of essential goods.

He said the entire supply chain has to be maintained right up to the manufacturing level, distribution level, and warehouse level.

Also, the District Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners were asked to sensitize the staff at the lowest level for the success of the lockdown.

“Police and civil administration will have to play equal role and they will be held responsible if any kind of violation is seen,” the L-G said.

–IANS

nks/kr