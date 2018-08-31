Thousands gather for TRS meeting

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Thousands of people from across Telangana were congregating at Kongara Kalan near here on Sunday for a public meeting being organized by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) amid talks of early Assembly polls.

Carrying pink flags and wearing pink scarves, the party workers were reaching the venue in a show of strength.

The party claims that 25 lakh people will turn up for the meeting, which, they say, will be the biggest mobilisation of people by any political party in the country.

Hundreds of buses, vans, tractor trolleys and cars carrying men and women from all 31 districts were heading to the sprawling venue in Ranga Reddy district. A lot of workers from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and surrounding districts were seen reaching the venue in motor bike rallies.

Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao will address the public meeting christened ‘Pragathi Nivedana’ or progress report. He will be reaching the venue after presiding over a state Cabinet meeting, which is likely to decide on the dissolution of the state Assembly.

The cabinet is also expected to decide on offering some major sops for various sections of the people.

At the meeting, Rao will highlight the achievements of his government in the last four years.

The city has been painted pink by the TRS by putting up banners, flags, Rao’s cut-outs, billboards, balloons and festoons on all roads leading towards the venue and at all intersections.

Officials said 7,200 out of 10,600 buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have been deployed to ferry people for the meeting. This is in addition to hundreds of private vehicles.

A thick security blanket has thrown around the 2,000 acre venue with the deployment of 20,000 police personnel.

As huge traffic jams are likely, those going to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been advised to take alternate routes.

In a decision criticised by the opposition parties, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided not to collect toll tax from the vehicles plying on Sunday.

The opposition parties have accused TRS of misusing official machinery for the political meeting but Cabinet minister and Rao’s son, K. T. Rama Rao has denied the allegations.

He said all expenses of travel and food were being borne by the participants while the party was only taking care of logistics.

