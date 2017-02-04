Thousands gather in London to march against Trump’s travel ban

London, Feb 4 (IANS) Thousands of protesters were set to march on London for the second time in a week on Saturday, to oppose US President Donald Trump’s ban on travellers from seven mainly-Muslim nations entering the US.

Demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square for a day of campaigning and speeches against the executive order suspending entry to the US for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries for three months to combat terrorism, the Daily Express newspaper reported.

The protesters will be walking towards Downing Street. Organisations like Stand Up to Racism, Stop the War and the People’s Assembly organised the event.

An estimated 30,000 people marched on Downing Street earlier this week, and Sabby Dhalu, from Stand Up To Racism, told the Independent that he expected another “massive show of opposition” on Saturday.

The organisation has called the US President’s travel ban as “an appalling attack on human rights” and said that it is “unacceptable that Theresa May has not come out and condemned this”.

Protests against the ban have been organised in at least 12 of Britain’s cities, including Sheffield, Brighton and Birmingham, according to the report.

More than 11,000 people were expected to attend the protest. On Friday, Londoners formed a human chain around a mosque in protest against the controversial President.

A statement on the event’s Facebook page read: “Trump’s ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights.

“Theresa May’s collusion with Trump must end”, according to another statement. The protest would last until 2 p.m.

Campaigners tweeted their pictures of the protest outside the US embassy with one person burning his US passport.

–IANS

soni/bg