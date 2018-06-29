Thousands march for LGBT rights in Philippines

Manila, July 1 (IANS) Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and their allies marched through streets of Marikina City here on Saturday to call for equal rights and the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Philippines.

Thousands of participants dressed in colourful outfits, carried rainbow flags and held placards as they walked around the city, Efe reported.

Some of the placards read “The fight for love is a fight for humanity”, “Marching with and for all the people I love” and “Create safe spaces for LGBT people”.

There were also counter-protesters along the route holding signs reading “Follow Jesus” and “Man + Woman Marriage God’s Way”.

While there was a police presence, the march was without incident.

–IANS

