Thousands of devotees witness Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath

Bhubaneswar, July 22 (IANS) Braving incessant rains, thousands of devotees on Sunday thronged the holy town of Puri to witness Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Sudarshan and Devi Subhadra.

Amid the beating of gongs, cymbals, blowing of conch shells and ‘Hari Bol’ chantings, the deities were brought out of the Gundicha temple and taken in chariots thorough a procession ‘Pahandi.’

Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb — the King of Puri — performed ‘Chhera Pahanra’ (sweeping the chariots with a golden broom) after which the devotees, waiting in the shower, pulled the giant wooden chariots of the deities.

The Bahuda Yatra marks the return of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the Gundicha temple to Srimandir.

The deities go to the Gundicha temple during the Rath Yatra, which marks the nine-day journey of the deities from the 12th-century shrine to the temple of Devi Gundicha, their aunt.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials said that the rituals were held as per the schedule and the Yatra was performed smoothly although the Bada Danda (grand road) was inundated with knee-deep rainwater following a heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The Suna Besha (golden attire) of the deities would be performed on their respective chariots on Monday.

