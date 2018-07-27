Thousands take part in Jerusalem Gay Pride parade

Jerusalem, Aug 3 (IANS) The Jerusalem Gay Pride parade kicked off on Thursday in a festive environment, despite clashes between an anti-gay, far-right group and security forces, Israeli police announced.

The parade, expected to be the largest in Jerusalem’s history, began after a two hour delay amid tightened security measures at the starting-point, Liberty Bell Park, Efe reported.

“Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, here all the country should be represented, and precisely this is the place the LGBT community should show it is present and we won’t stop fighting to make it a better world for everyone, regardless (of a person’s) sexual orientation” Doron Mozenson, a 25-year-old parade participant told Efe.

During the first minutes of the rally at the Jerusalem park, clashes took place between the police and the far-right Lehava organization, including the arrest of four Lehava members.

This year’s parade put an emphasis on the fight for legalizing surrogate parenthood for homosexuals, something the Israeli Parliament rejected in July.

Some of the marchers, including children, displayed rainbow flags and wore colorful clothes, while chanting “The people demand legal equality.”

One of the banners a protester carried read “I want to be a father.”

