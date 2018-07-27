Thousands take to streets on day one of ‘Kanwar Yatra’

Lucknow/Haridwar, July 28 (IANS) The Kanwar Yatra, which draws millions of Shiva devouts to walk bare-foot for miles to fetch pales of holy Ganga water and then pour it on Shiva Lingas at prominent temples, began across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on the first day of the Hindu holy month Shrawan on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees took to the streets in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Kanpur and other districts.

The holy trip is likely to peak on August 3 as the inauspicious “panchak’ where in people don’t start good works will fall between July 29-August 3.

In Haridwar, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure a hassle-free trip. A 50-km separate corridor has been made to ensure that there is smooth to and fro passing of the Kanwariyas.

Para-military and police personnel have been deployed on the route of the Yatra, which will conclude on August 9.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Krishna Kumar VK said that more than 2.5 crore Kanwariyas are expected to converge in the holy city, and that arrangements have been made for their safety.

–IANS

