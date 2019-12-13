Thousands walk against CAA, NRC sans party colours in Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) Students, youths, celebrities, human rights activists, teachers, and common people walked together on the streets of Kolkata on Thursday in a rally organised mainly through a Facebook campaign against CAA and NRC.

Thousands of people took part in the march bereft of any political banners from Ramlila Ground to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters in central Kolkata raising slogans against the CAA and NRC.

Organised under the platform ‘No NRC movement’ which carried out an intense social media campaign over the past few days to rally the people, the march also decried the National Popupaltion Register exercise undertaken in the country calling it a part of the conspiracy to “declare genuine citizens as infiltrators and put them in detention centres”.

Holding aloft banners and carrying the tri-colour, many of the the participants donned “No CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill – before it became an Act) No NRC” written posters on their shirts. Some of them even carried brooms in a symbolic gesture to drive out the CAA and NRC.

Eminent film director Aparna Sen, theatre activist Koushik Sen and National award winner actor Riddhi Sen were among those who took part in the rally.

“I have come here because we need to show them that people across the country are opposed to the CAA and NRC. The country is loudly protesting,” said Aparna Sen.

Koushik Sen said such rallies and streets protests was the only way to make the voices of the common people heard.

“People have come out in protest spontaneously. This voice of this protest is louder than the programmes of political parties,” he said.

Decrying the BJP-led NDA government, he said: “This is a long battle. It is a fascist government. It won’t end so easily”.

Riddhi Sen said unless people come together on such issues, the consequences would be bad for the country.

–IANS

ssp/vd